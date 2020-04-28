|
John T. Collins
10/19/1933 – 4/22/2020 John Collins of South San Francisco peacefully passed away at home at the age of 86. The youngest of five children, he was born near Ballymacelligott, County Kerry, Ireland to John and Hannah Collins. John was proud to be Irish and grateful to be an American. Arriving in San Francisco in 1955, he soon began a 39 year career with Pacific Telephone. He also served his new country in the United Stated Army for two years.
In 1960, John met Margaret (Peg) Dunleavy at the KRB. They married in 1961 and moved to South San Francisco to begin their new life together. He was an incredibly supportive husband and father. He was an active parishioner at St. Veronica Church. John never forgot his siblings Moss, Harry, Paddy, Mary and their families in Ireland and England. He fully embraced being a part of the extended Dunleavy family.
Retirement allowed more time for his favorite activities – gardening, spending time with family, travelling with Peg and their friends, and attending daily Mass. He enjoyed classic country music and making his legendary barbeque chicken on a sunny afternoon.
He was the embodiment of kindness and humility. He taught us the value of hard work and the importance of lending a hand whenever possible. His love for us was never in doubt.
John is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Peg Collins. Beloved Father of David Collins (Maria), Michael Collins (Karen) and Marie Dachauer (Rick). Adored "Papa John" to Claire, Brendan, John, Hannah, and Matthew Collins, as well as Marissa Morrison (Chris), Melanie, Sophie and Tommy Dachauer. Cherished brother of Mary MacDonnell. Also survived by dear sisters in law Nita Ricotta, Helen Young, Phyllis Dunleavy, and Kathleen Collins. John is survived by numerous nieces and nephews in California, New Jersey, Florida, Ireland and England.
Due to restrictions imposed by the corona virus, John's burial was private. A Mass in John's honor will be celebrated at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2020