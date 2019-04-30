|
John Thomas McCann
May 12, 1938 - April 24, 2019John Thomas McCann passed away peacefully in his home on April 24, 2019 in Walnut Creek, CA. Born on May 12,1938, in San Francisco, John attended St. Peter's and Sacred Heart. John married, and was widowed, three times: Lynn N. Brandt (d. May 1980), Sharon K. Walsh (d. April 1998), and Lisa J. Rank (d. April 2009). John is survived by his four children with Lynn: Kerry (Barbara) Burke, Audra (Steve) Anderson, Kyle McCann (Pam Humphrey), and Trevor McCann. John leaves behind five grandchildren, Dan Humphrey, Andrew and Jordan Burke, and Lauren and Lindsey Anderson. John loved to cruise the oceans and spend time with his family. He was an accountant for more than 50 years. A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 13, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2309 Mt. Diablo Boulevard, Walnut Creek, CA 94596. There will be a reception to follow for family and friends.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 1, 2019