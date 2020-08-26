Dr. John M. Tiso

Feb 14, 1930 - Aug 24, 2020

Dr. John Marcello Tiso passed away peacefully at his beloved La Serenissima Vineyard outside Temecula, on 8/24/20, at the age of 90. John was born February 14th, 1930 to Florestano and Giuseppina Tiso in Padua, Italy. He was a graduate of the Italian Air Force Academy, a member of the Petrarca Rugby Club and received his PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Padua. He met his loving wife, Trudy, while on holiday in Vienna. They were later married in Padua and enjoyed 38-years of marriage, before Trudy's passing in 1995. John started his career at ITT in Milan, Italy. He was transferred from Italy to their New Jersey headquarters and soon thereafter to their Northridge, California facility. From ITT he moved to Watkins-Johnson (WJ) in Palo Alto, California. He returned to his native Italy to run WJ's European Sales in Rome for many years before getting bit by the entrepreneurial bug and striking out on his own. He was founder and CEO of his own electronics firm for over 27-years, until retirement. In retirement, he founded his 20-acre vineyard and for the last 23-years, enjoyed working the land, harvesting it's fruit and enjoying his wine with family and friends. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great friend to many. He is survived by his 3-children, Anthony, Elisabeth, Frederick and his 6-grandchildren.



A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Raymond Church at 10:30 AM, followed by internment at Holy Cross Cemetery, in Menlo Park on Monday August 31st 2020.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store