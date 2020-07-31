John Tynan

John Thomas Tynan

12/27/93 - 07/28/20

John Thomas Tynan a Native San Franciscan, passed away unexpectedly on July 28, 2020 at the age of 26. He was born December 27, 1993, the son of Gerard and Tracey Tynan. John is survived by his father Gerard Tynan, his stepmother Josie Tynan, his mother Tracey Tynan; his brothers Gerard Jr., Philip and Roan Tynan, his grandmother Marie Lellman, his cousins who were like brothers to him Sean and Robert Corritore, his aunt Hilary Corritore and many relatives throughout the US, and in Ireland by his uncle Michael Tynan, aunts Jane Murphy, Mary Phelan and Paula Tynan and his cousins and relatives in New Zealand.



Greg Patterson and Dr. Linda of San Francisco were a pillar of strength for John and loved him as their own and he loved them. He also leaves behind his rescue dog Storm who adored him as well as countless friends he loved deeply.



He attended Star of the Sea grammar school and the Laurel school where he was a young budding thespian. John loved puppies and all animals. He had a huge heart and his focus was on people and he would selflessly serve others before helping himself. A charismatic person, he could easily commanded a crowd and fill a room with uncontrollable laughter. He truly enjoyed entertaining and cherished strong friendships. Over the last few years he started composing his own music and became an avid writer of poetry and short-stories. John was a brilliant young man and his vivacious spirit, humor and wit were treasured. His early departure has left a large void in our hearts, wishing we had more time together. He will be missed immensely.



Due to the pandemic, services will be planned on later date.





