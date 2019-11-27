|
|
John Clemens Van Perre
December 11, 1963 - November 13, 2019With great big broken hearts we share that our brother, the love of our lives, the light in our world, the glue of our family, has passed to his Beautiful Reward from Alzheimer's, a dreadful disease that is not uncommon with Down Syndrome.
John lived the good life, reached his potential and spread the love. He leaves a legacy of love, gentleness, humor
Predeceased by his folks Ivan (2000) and Connie (2017), all the Aunties and Uncles whom he really loved so much. Survived by siblings: I.J., Rob, Mary, nephew Van, nieces Kimrey and Tahni, great-nieces Averie and Brooklynn, and many sweet cousins on both the Van Perre and the Rooney sides of the family whom loved him to bits. There are broken hearts all around.
John loved his whole extended family, friends, bowling, swimming, sports, competing, word search puzzles, TV and TV Guide, books, cooking, BBQ, camping, road trips, being co-pilot, dressing up, holidays, dancing, music, CDs, karaoke, theatre-attending and preforming, bike riding, birthdays-his and everyone else's, photography, folding clothes, jokes, pens, flash lights and walking around in the dark with them, hook latch rugs, our pets, winning, sharing, trivia cards, trophies, mail, being Irish, ice cream-nightly, being home, going for a ride,etc.
See you in the Sweet By and By, Forever in our hearts, Our blessing, Our love, Our brother, Our John, thank you for the blessing of your beautiful nature and the gift of your joyful life.
Oh Memorial Mass December 11 2019, 10am Saint Veronica Church SSF. His Birthday!
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 1, 2019