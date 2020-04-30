|
|
John Walter Wagner, Sr.
1940-2020John Walter Wagner, Sr., of Brentwood, California, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. He was 80 years old.
A native of San Francisco, John attended St. Brigid Elementary School, St. Ignatius College Preparatory (Class of 1957,) and University of San Francisco (Class of '62). He was also a proud Olympic Club member for 50+ years.
John was pre-deceased by his parents John Otto and Agnes Wagner, his second wife Mary (d. 2012), and his stepdaughter Dolly Hogan, (d. 2018).
John is survived by his current wife, Leilani; first wife Barbara, their children Heidi (Alex), Heather (Darin), John (Melanie), and Matthew; Mary's children Matthew (Karen), Sheila, and Timothy; Leilani's children Peggy (Brent), Robin, Peter (Ivah), and Brad (Amy); and, many grandchildren and a great grandchild.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the memorial services will be scheduled for a future date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 1 to May 3, 2020