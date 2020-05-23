John Walters
1943 - 2020
John Stephen Walters
December 25, 1943 - May 19, 2020
Passed on Tuesday May 19, 2020 peacefully at home with his beloved wife and dog beside him.

A native San Franciscan, John attended Lincoln High School, worked for the Public Works Department as a gardener, and was a 30-year veteran of the San Francisco Fire Department--retiring in 2002.

Born on Christmas Day to Thomas and Evelyn Walters, John was a lifelong resident of the Sunset District. Summers would find him with family among the redwoods by the Russian River at Odd Fellows Recreation Club.

He shared his contagious smile, razor sharp wit and zest for living life to the fullest every day. John had many friends and a large, loving family across his 76 years. His personality was almost as large as his heart!

John is survived by his loving wife Laura, his two daughters, a son and his six grandchildren. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure to know and love him.

A memorial service will be held in John's honor once social gatherings of this type are permitted.


Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 23 to May 26, 2020.
