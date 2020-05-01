John Washington
John David WashingtonFebruary 13, 1930- April 3, 2020John David Washington, of San Francisco, passed away April 3, 2020, at the age of 90.
John was born in Sunshine, Arkansas to Elizabeth Summerville & John Washington Sr.
He moved to San Francisco at the age of 7. As an avid sports fan, he and his wife were longtime season ticket holders of the Oakland A's and Oakland Raiders.
He spent his 55 year career as a doorman at Nob Hill Apartments before his retirement in 2018.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Carmen Robinson-Washington, his daughters Linda, Goldie, Geraldine, Janice, two brothers, three sisters, and a host of grandchildren, great grand children, great-great children, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents and, his older sister Plumer Mae, his youngest daughter, Lisa.
To honor John, a celebration of life will be held at a future date, yet to be determined.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from May 1 to May 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
