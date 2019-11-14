|
John Michael Webb
Feb 14, 1940 - Nov 7, 2019Born on Valentine's Day in 1940, as the second child of William Chester Webb Jr. and Bridget Della Webb (neé McMahon), John Michael Webb of San Francisco passed away peacefully at the age of 79 in Greenbrae, California on November 7th. He spent his last few weeks in the close company of family after battling a long illness. John was a third-generation San Franciscan and preceded in death by his father and mother. His father died at an early age and he was subsequently raised by his mother and his aunt Viola J. Daly (neé Webb). John never married and was a lifelong bachelor. John is survived by his brother William Charles Webb Sr, sister-in-law Bernadette A. Webb, nieces Kathleen T. Duffel, Jennifer Shabestari, Christine A. Hill, nephew William Charles Webb Jr., many grandnieces and grandnephews, and several cats including his beloved Bootsie and Truffles. John was a lifelong member of the St. John the Evangelist parish as well as a lifelong resident of the St. Mary's Park neighborhood in the Bernal Heights area of San Francisco. John graduated from Archbishop Riordan High School in 1958 and majored in History at the University of San Francisco, graduating there in 1962. An avid learner with many interests, John enriched himself as a part-time student at City College of San Francisco, enrolling in a diverse array of classes over a period of several decades. For his working career, John proudly served as a mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service for a remarkable 47 years until his illness forced retirement in 2012. John fully embraced the USPS's mission and rarely missed the opportunity to send greeting cards to friends and relatives to commemorate even obscure holidays. As a lottery aficionado, John frequently tucked away scratchers in cards he sent. John was an avid cat admirer and provided a home to many felines over the years. He enjoyed fishing from ocean beaches, jogging, loved cars and participated in many Bay to Breaker races. John will be remembered for his generosity, wit and unique humor. His nieces and nephews will never forget his eccentric, kitschy Christmas gifts and Easter Egg hunts. All friends are welcome to visit with the family at Keaton's Mortuary in San Rafael from 4 – 8 PM Wednesday, Nov. 20th. A funeral mass will be held at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in San Francisco on Thursday November 21st at 10 AM, followed by burial at Holy Cross Cemetery in Colma. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in John's memory to the Friends of San Francisco Animal Care & Control.
