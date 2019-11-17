|
|
John William Gettys
(1953-2019)John William Gettys (with an "s") was born in Redwood City, California January 21, 1953, as the third of four children. His family moved to Stockton, Ca and later to San Francisco when John was eight. He attended St. Paulus Lutheran school and graduated from Washington High School in San Francisco in 1970. His B.A. degree in psychology is from San Francisco State University.
For many years he was employed as a library technical assistant for the San Francisco Public Library, serving as a roaming tech and working in particular in the Noe Valley Branch and Presidio Branch, where his friendly face was familiar to one and all. Unfortunately, John Gettys was let go by the San Francisco Public Library at the age of fifty for an undiagnosed and unacknowledged mental condition known now as hoarding. At the time of his firing, hoarding was not recognized when people hold on to books and other items . He would have been saved a lot of unnecessary stress if his condition had been examined and treated professionally.
John overcame an addiction to hydrocodone in 1984 when he joined a methadone maintenance clinic in San Francisco. When he developed end-stage renal failure late in life and had to have dialysis three times per week, he was unable to produce enough urine or saliva to pass the Federally mandated tests required, even though one of his doctors in John's final year of life wrote a To Whom It May Concern letter pointing out that John could not physically meet the urine and/or saliva requirement. Because he was unable to do so, despite repeated attempts, he was denied methadone and the next day had to go to the Emergency Room because he was suffering from withdrawals. With a heart bypass in 2019, plus a necessary wound vac on his diabetic wounds, and several angioplastys, John went into the ICU at Seton Medical Center, then to Coming Home Hospice in the Castro District, where he died at age sixty-six on November 14, 2019. The use of a cheek swab probably would have saved John's life.
His last year on earth was capped off by a triple increase in the rent of his studio apartment and a denial by the San Francisco Rent Board judge for John to remain at the same rent in the apartment he had rented since 1988 (31 years).
John is survived by his sisters, Sandi and Kristina of Seattle, and by Dr. Daniel Curzon-Brown, his partner of thirty-nine years, with whom he will share a crypt at the Columbarium, located in San Francisco.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 19, 2019