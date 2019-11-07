|
|
John Charles Woodcock
November 1, 1943 ~ November 6, 2019John Woodcock, 76, departed on his journey to Heaven on November 6, 2019. He passed peacefully to the music of his favorite singer, Elvis Presley. John was born in San Francisco, on November 1, 1943, and grew up in Millbrae. John graduated from Mills High School in 1961, and joined the Army National Guard after graduation, then continued to San Francisco State University where he received a BA degree. He married his high school sweetheart, Lorraine Zucchelli in 1965. John proudly joined the California Highway Patrol in 1967. He worked in various CHP offices throughout the state, beginning in Santa Fe Springs, Redwood City, and San Francisco. He ended his career in Hayward, at the rank of Lieutenant, retiring after 33 years with the CHP.
John loved to fish at Donner Lake, with his brother-in-law and best friend, Tom Zucchelli. He loved to play golf, play the piano, and travel with his wife. John adored his family pets, Barney and Pepper, who brought him so much joy and happiness. John was a kind, caring, and compassionate man. He was always there for everyone with a helping hand. He will be truly missed by his family and friends, and left this world loved very much. John leaves behind his wife of 54 years, Lorraine, his beloved daughter, Lisa Woodcock of San Mateo, brother-in-law, Tom Zucchelli, sister-in-law, Linda Duimstra, two sisters, Barbara MacIntosh, and JoAnne Romero, as well as several nieces and nephews.
It was John's wishes not to have a public memorial service. Family and friends, if you wish, please consider a donation in John's name to or the Peninsula Humane Society in Burlingame.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 10, 2019