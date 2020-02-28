|
John Mark ZuffoJohn Mark Zuffo, 88, of Daly City, California passed away, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.
John was born January 25, 1932 in San Francisco, California to Giovanni and Maria (Serventi) Zuffo. He graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul School, Galileo High School and from the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. He was a well-known and respected Mortician at San Francisco's Valente, Marini, Perata and Company for fifty years. His passions in life revolved around his many friends and family. There was always a party or event that was planned and he would always enjoy entertaining the gathering with fun stories or even joining the band as its new lead singer. He was a lifelong fan and season ticket holder of his San Francisco 49ers and enjoyed sailing San Francisco Bay. He was very active in his beloved North Beach Community. He was a Board Member of the Salesian Boys and Girls Club, recipient of its Father Trincheri award in 2003 and Man of the Year in 2011, a lifetime member of the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club, recipient of its Old Timer of the Year award in 2015, and was inducted into the North Beach - Marina Hall of Fame in 2003. He was a lifetime member of the South San Francisco Elks Club, and a member of the Peninsula Italian Social Club, Associazione Liguri Nel Mondo, and the American Legion Post 505. He was also a Korean War Veteran in the US Navy.
John is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ernestine Ferrari Zuffo, along with his children Mark (Mary) Zuffo of San Francisco, Cara (David) Allan of Daly City, two grandchildren, Anthony Zuffo and Brandi Allan, brother in law Michael Hall (Jeannette Ferrari Hall, deceased), two nieces and many dear cousins in Stockton, California and Italy
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, March 6th at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 666 Filbert St, San Francisco, CA 94133. Donations to the Salesian Boys and Girls Club, 680 Filbert St., San Francisco, CA 94133
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020