Home

POWERED BY

Services
Green Street Mortuary
649 Green Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
(415) 433-5692
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
10:30 AM
Sts. Peter & Paul Church
666 Filbert St
San Francisco, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Zuffo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Zuffo


1932 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Zuffo Obituary
John Mark Zuffo

John Mark Zuffo, 88, of Daly City, California passed away, Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family.

John was born January 25, 1932 in San Francisco, California to Giovanni and Maria (Serventi) Zuffo. He graduated from Sts. Peter and Paul School, Galileo High School and from the San Francisco College of Mortuary Science. He was a well-known and respected Mortician at San Francisco's Valente, Marini, Perata and Company for fifty years. His passions in life revolved around his many friends and family. There was always a party or event that was planned and he would always enjoy entertaining the gathering with fun stories or even joining the band as its new lead singer. He was a lifelong fan and season ticket holder of his San Francisco 49ers and enjoyed sailing San Francisco Bay. He was very active in his beloved North Beach Community. He was a Board Member of the Salesian Boys and Girls Club, recipient of its Father Trincheri award in 2003 and Man of the Year in 2011, a lifetime member of the San Francisco Italian Athletic Club, recipient of its Old Timer of the Year award in 2015, and was inducted into the North Beach - Marina Hall of Fame in 2003. He was a lifetime member of the South San Francisco Elks Club, and a member of the Peninsula Italian Social Club, Associazione Liguri Nel Mondo, and the American Legion Post 505. He was also a Korean War Veteran in the US Navy.

John is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Ernestine Ferrari Zuffo, along with his children Mark (Mary) Zuffo of San Francisco, Cara (David) Allan of Daly City, two grandchildren, Anthony Zuffo and Brandi Allan, brother in law Michael Hall (Jeannette Ferrari Hall, deceased), two nieces and many dear cousins in Stockton, California and Italy

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 AM, Friday, March 6th at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, 666 Filbert St, San Francisco, CA 94133. Donations to the Salesian Boys and Girls Club, 680 Filbert St., San Francisco, CA 94133


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Green Street Mortuary
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -