Johnie "Bubblegum" Thomas Jr. May 4, 1933 - July 13, 2019 Johnie Thomas Jr., passed away peacefully on July 13th at the age of 86. Johnie was born in French Camp, California on May 4, 1933, the second of eight children of Winnie Elizabeth Chandler and John Preston Thomas. Because of the deprivations of the Depression, Johnie was raised mainly by his maternal grandparents. He figured out early on how to fend for himself, selling newspapers on Skid Row in Stockton from age 8. In January 1952 at age 18, Johnie enlisted in the Navy and served until the Korean Armistice. In 1953, Johnie married Camille Faccini, and their union was blessed with three children: Johnie III, Kim and Jerry.



In 1956 Johnie began working as a longshoreman at the Port of Stockton. With container shipping in its infancy, Johnie wanted to learn to operate the heavy equipment, so he moved to the Port of San Francisco in 1969. It was while driving cranes that he earned his nickname, "Bubblegum". He chewed gum, constantly blowing bubbles; his co-workers could not see his face, only the bubble, and so the name stuck.



In 1986 Johnie was promoted to walking boss and placed in charge of night-ship operations, supervising teams of 30-40 longshoremen. His twin commitments to meritocracy and safety earned Johnie the respect of his fellow dock-hands. He was truly committed to his ILWU brothers and sisters. He always carried a copy of the union contract, and he could refer instantly to appropriate clauses in event of any labor dispute on the docks. Johnie continued as night boss until his retirement in 2012 at the age of 79.



As a Freemason, Johnie achieved the 32nd degree and Master Mason designations. And Johnie always made time for his two favorite hobbies: gardening and automobiles. At home he could be found working in the yard, producing bountiful harvests of roses and fruit, but his deepest passion was for cars, especially classic hot rods.



Johnie is survived by his wife of 33 years, Margaret; by his children, Johnie III, Kim and Jerry; by his siblings, Marilyn, Mildred, Joe, Bobby and Joni; also by his 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his siblings, Mary and Jimmie.



Please join us for a Celebration of Johnie's Life on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 1-4pm at the Piedmont Community Hall, 711 Highland Ave, Piedmont, California. All are welcome.



In lieu of flowers, donations in Johnie Thomas's memory may be made to the Harry Bridges Institute at 390 W 40th St, San Pedro, CA 90731, or at

www.harrybridges.com





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 21, 2019