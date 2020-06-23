Joji Kanda

Joji KandaNovember 26, 1926 - June 18, 2020The Owner Of Joji's House Of Teriyaki @ 1919 Union Street SF CA Has Passed Away.Joji Opened His Small Eatery (13 Tables) On 22 of November 1972 . Operating It For 36 Years - Closing On July 11, 2008.Specializing In His Unique Fusion Of Japanese Fare Combined With American Brunches, He Served Several Generations (70's, 80's, 90's, 2000's).Joji Especially Loved Seeing Grandparents, Parents, Children and Grandchildren All Eating Together ....Speaking To Other Families Across Tables As Generations Growing Up With Each Other Embraced Though His Kandanental (i.e. Continental) Cuisine.As He Was Retiring In July Of 2008, Joji Said "His Customers Happiness Made Him Feel That His Life Was (Waga Yo No Haru)…My Life Is Spring".Nothing Made Him As Pleased As When He Saw His Restaurant Packed With All His Regulars And Their Families Conversing And Laughing With Each Other While Enjoying His Food.