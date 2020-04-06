|
Jon S. LegalletJon Legallet, 83, passed away peacefully at home in Greenbrae, CA on March 28, 2020. Jon was born to Robert (Bo) and Ruth Legallet on December 18, 1936. He grew up on the SF Peninsula, graduated from the University of Arizona and promptly went to work for Legallet Tanning and Wool Co. in San Francisco. Jon gave his all to the tannery & wool pullery from the late 1950's until its closure in 1979. Following the family business closure, his efforts were instrumental in re-purposing the Bayview property and growing the family's real estate holdings elsewhere.
Jon was a gifted story teller with a marvelous sense of humor. He enjoyed a wide variety of social circles, from the Monte Carlo on 3rd St to the Cercle de l'Union (French Club) in downtown SF, where he was member for over 50 years. He traveled the world for business and pleasure. During his later years he enjoyed numerous annual fly fishing trips on the remote Alaska Peninsula. Most of all, Jon's favorite pastime was simply spending time with family and friends.
Jon suffered from Parkinson's Disease for decades without complaint. His last few years were more challenging but he never lost his wit, his smile nor the sparkle in his eyes.
Jon leaves behind his cherished wife Bette, son Bob (Mary), their sons Ryan (Brielle) and Scott (Grace); daughters Mary and Claire as well as Bette's children, son Aaron (Laura), their son Stevie and daughter Katie (John). He is survived by his twin brother Jok (Kirsten), sisters Suzy, Lana (Larry) and Mara (Don) as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews of the extended Legallet family, numerous dear friends, valued business associates and wonderful neighbors. He was predeceased by brother Lloyd. Jon's love and loyalty for family and friends was exemplary.
We were fortunate to have Jon as our guide, counselor and leader. He touched us all deeply and that's what makes his passing especially difficult.
We are grateful for the assistance of Ellen MacDonald and all the care givers who made it possible for Jon to remain at home where he was able to pass peacefully on his own terms.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations in Jon's memory can be made to () or your .
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020