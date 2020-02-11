Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jonathan Juhl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jonathan Juhl

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jonathan Juhl Obituary
Jonathan Edward Juhl

October 9, 1978 - February 2, 2002

Jonathan Edward Juhl was born on October 9, 1978 in San Francisco.
Jonathan's young life was cut short by pancreatic cancer. Jonathan died with his family by his side.
Jonathan grew up in San Francisco attending Stuart Hall Elementary School, Sacred Heart High School and Redwood High School in Larkspur. He lived his entire life in California, ultimately settling in Gualala. He was talented in composing and playing music and enjoyed drawing.
Jonathan is survived by his mother, Lynne M. Lanctot, his father Arthur E. Juhl and his sister Erin J. Juhl. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was a kind and compassionate soul.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jonathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -