|
|
Jonathan Edward Juhl
October 9, 1978 - February 2, 2002Jonathan Edward Juhl was born on October 9, 1978 in San Francisco.
Jonathan's young life was cut short by pancreatic cancer. Jonathan died with his family by his side.
Jonathan grew up in San Francisco attending Stuart Hall Elementary School, Sacred Heart High School and Redwood High School in Larkspur. He lived his entire life in California, ultimately settling in Gualala. He was talented in composing and playing music and enjoyed drawing.
Jonathan is survived by his mother, Lynne M. Lanctot, his father Arthur E. Juhl and his sister Erin J. Juhl. He is also survived by numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was a kind and compassionate soul.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 16, 2020