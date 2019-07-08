Jonathan Keroes M.D. December 27, 1939 - July 6, 2019 John died on July 6 from Lewy Body Dementia, which he fought like a tiger til the end. From medical school at SUNY Downstate, Jon's training in internal medicine took him from Montefiore Hospital in the Bronx, New York, to Baylor University Hospital in Houston, Texas, followed by cardiology fellowships at UCSF and John Hopkins, and a 30 year practice in San Francisco. After he retired from practice, Jon returned to school at San Francisco City College, UC Berkeley, and San Francisco State in computer science. He wanted to learn how to develop software that would help medical students recognize the complete range of heart and lung sounds. With his partner, David Lieberman, he did just that. Easy Auscultation, the business they created, has been available online to students, nurses, and other practitioners for more than ten years and new programs were underway until shortly before Jon died.

Trusted and adored by his patients and respected by his colleagues, Jon loved burritos from Gordo's, summers at Northstar Lake Tahoe, the SF Victorian he restored, running in the Presidio, and, of course, his 1969 yellow Corvette. But none could match the deep love he felt for his family: his wife Jo, his daughters Amanda Cohen and Amy Keroes, his son-in-law Jeff Fisher, and those precious grandkids: Matty and Jessie Fisher and Avery Grace Cohen. All of us will miss him terribly.

Our family is grateful for the Memory & Aging Program at UCSF, especially Doctors Mary De May and Serggio Lanata; the support of the wonderful caregivers at Tender Rose - Sophia Zamora, Gabrielle Hill, Josephine Wilson, and Tenzin Zhonyou; for the compassionate work of Hospice by the Bay; and for Danny Setiadi, whose patience, kindness, and unfailing good humor have sustained us all.

Services will be private. There will be a gathering for family & close friends at a later time. Those wishing to make a donation in Jon's memory may do so to the Memory & Aging Program at UCSF or to the Lewy Body Association.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on July 9, 2019