Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Jordan Murad Obituary
Jordan Murad

November 19, 1930 – November 25, 2019

Jordan Murad, beloved husband, father, brother, papou, koumbaro, nouno, theo, cousin, and friend passed away peacefully at the age of 89. Jordan was born to Christos and Sophia Mouratides in Detroit, Michigan. At the age of eight, his father passed away and Jordan and his family moved to San Francisco. He graduated from George Washington High School and attended City College. Jordan then joined the U.S. Navy in 1951 during the Korean War and served as a Radio Operator aboard the U.S.S. Alstede until 1954. After the Navy, he worked as a Chief Engineer for Macy's for 30 years.
He was a proud Greek American and spent many happy times attending Greek functions. Jordan loved playing the piano, sailing his boat, reading his magazines (Scientific American and Popular Science), watching countless Western movies, and was an avid science-fiction fan.
In 1955 he married the love of his life, Angela Sultanis, and had two children. Jordan is survived by his wife of 64 years, Angela; his children Constance Newell (Michael) and Christopher Murad (Lisa); brother Jim Murad (Ruth); grandchildren Michele, Cristina, Jessica, Trevor, and Jordan; great-grandchildren Samantha, Taylor, Arianna, Riley, Jaxon, and Anthony; sister-in-law Georgia Sultanis; cousins George Kourtoglou (Tula) and Katerina Melas.
A Trisagion will be Friday, November 29, 2019 at 6:00 PM at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave. in Daly City.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas, Belmont, CA 94002.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross.



logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2019
