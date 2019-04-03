Fausto "Joe" D. Lopez July 29, 1930 - March 27, 2019 Joe was born July 29, 1930 in Pinedale, CA. He was a life long merchant marine starting at Standard Oil, a job he loved until he retired as Bos'n from the Chevron Shipping fleet in 1995. He passed away peacefully on March 27, 2019 while under the care of his loving wife, Delia and daughter, Sharon.



He was devoted to his family and an avid 49er fan. He always had a joke to share and was always there to lend a hand to friends and family.



Joe is survived by the love of his life for 69 years, Delia, his daughter Sharon Lopez, son Steven Lopez and his wife Carlene. He was preceded in death by his two daughters, Susan Thompson and Debra Wolfe and granddaughter Shannon Wolfe. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Sabrina Cunningham and husband Charlie, Rashelle Stark and husband Dave, Stacey Golden and husband Joe, Erik Thompson, his son-in-law Larry Thompson and two step-grandchildren Sara and Josh Stahl. He also leaves behind four great-grandchildren, Taryn Cunningham, Isabella and Elaina Stark, Wyatt Golden and step great-grandchild Elijah Nieto.



Joe was one of 11 children and has one surviving sister Margery "Margie" Garcia.



Dad, Pop, Uncle Joe, Jose, Fosto, a man of many names will also be missed by his many nieces, nephews and a host of friends and neighbors. His travels took him to many countries around the world and his family enjoyed the stories he told. In his final days of advanced Parkinson's, he was fondly cared for by his daughter Sharon and enjoyed visits from his close family and friends.



A celebration of Joe's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to 30th Street Senior Center, San Francisco.



"The good seaman weathers the storm he cannot avoid, and avoids the storm he cannot weather." -Unknown



