Jose Pilar MarquezJose Pilar Marquez passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 26, 2020 at the age of 82. He is survived by his loving wife, Rosa Elena Marquez; children: Jose Marquez, Maria Marquez, Rosa Amezcua, Marcial Marquez, Leticia Marquez and Yolanda Marquez; grandchildren: Marco Marquez, Melissa Marquez, Evelyn Brooksher, Joshua Marquez, Ashley Amezcua, Carlos Amezcua, Jaimie Marquez, Nina Marquez, Taylor Torres and Valentina Therriault; and great-grandfather: Anessa Marquez, Anthony Marquez, Adrian Marquez, Annabella Perez and Rose Brooksher. Jose was predeceased by his parents: Emeterio Marquez-Flores and Andrea Castaneda-Marquez.

The family requests donations be made in memory of Jose Pilar Marquez to CPMC Foundation, Heart and Vascular Center, 2015 Steiner Street, San Francisco, CA 94115.









