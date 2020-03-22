|
|
Jose Antonio RodriguezGrandpa blessed the lives of many for 93 years and peacefully passed away on March 19, 2020.
Born January 19th, 1927 in Aibonito, Puerto Rico to Florencio and Amalia Rodriguez. The youngest of 8 children, he moved to San Francisco as a teenager.
In 1951 he married his late wife Frances, (Paca). They raised their family in the Excelsior District and resided in their family home for over 50 years where many gatherings and celebrations took place.
Survived by his children: Tony Rodriguez (Brigidan Bogni), Maria Isabel Rodriguez, and Sylvia Sierra (Alfred Sierra). Beloved grandfather to Megan, Jessica, Josette, Maura and Gabriel. Beloved great-grandfather, uncle, and brother-in-law. Proceeded in death by his son Guillermo Rodriguez and grandson Jason Juan Rodriguez.
Grandpa had a love for music, dancing, going to the gym, gambling and celebrating life!
He often attributed his long life to being around his family and the exceptional care he received from his doctors: Dr Richard Gerber, Dr Eugene Groeger, and Dr Peter Teng. He will be greatly missed by many.
The family will be planning a Memorial Mass and celebration of his life at a future time. We look forward to celebrating his life motto with you, as he would say: "salud, dinero, y amor, mucho, mucho amor".
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 29, 2020