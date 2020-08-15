Joseph John Allen, Jr.Joseph John Allen, Jr. passed away on July 23, 2020 after a long illness at the age of 77. He endured a lot and underwent many procedures for almost a year. However, he never complained…not one bit!Joe was born on October 18, 1942, a third generation San Franciscan. He attended St. John and St. Gabriel elementary schools and graduated from Riordan High School in 1961. Following high school, Joe became a stationary engineer, working for various companies in San Francisco. He then worked for the San Francisco Unified School District and retired with more than 20 years of service.In 1970, Joe met the love of his life, Diane Risso, and they were married in July 1972. They had 25 wonderful years together before Diane passed away in 1997. They enjoyed getting together with family and friends, attending church services, activities with the Italian Catholic Federation and traveling throughout the US and abroad.Joe was a friendly, kind and generous man, "a truly good soul." He will be remembered for his keen sense of humor, his genuine interest in family and friends, his trivia abilities and his devotion to his wife.For the past 10 years, Joe resided at Alma Via, an assisted living facility in San Francisco. He spent most of the day greeting and socializing with everyone as well as frequently hosting lunches for residents, friends and family. He will be dearly missed there as he was well-liked by all. They referred to him as "Uncle Joe."Joe is preceded in death by his parents, Joseph John Allen and Vera Ann Allen (Oswald.) He leaves behind his aunt Mary Anne Oswald, brother Bob Allen (Lynda), sisters Carolyn Stepp and Patricia Hartman (Tom) along with nephews, Glenn Stepp (Anna), Jason Allen (Christine), Adam Hartman (Eunice), Joe Hartman (Leah) and niece Corinne Allen plus many great nephews and one great niece as well as numerous cousins. Other family members include his sister-in-law Michele Saibene (Pete), niece Sarah Risso and nephew Peter Risso.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff and residents of Alma Via for caring for Joe over the past 10 years. They also want to thank the staffs at UCSF Medical Center, Kentfield Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center for their excellent care.Due to the current pandemic, the family will hold a private service at Duggan's Serra Mortuary and burial at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to KQED, Joe's favorite TV channel.