Joseph Henry Andreano
June 16, 1946 - February 16, 2020After a six and a half year battle with cancer, Joe passed away peacefully on Sunday morning, February 16, 2020 at his home in Belmont at the age of 73. He was a devoted husband, father, brother, and uncle and is survived by his wife, Karen O'Brien Andreano; daughters, Kelly, Megan and her husband JV Castro; sister Mary Lou Kehoe; brother-in-law Greg Kehoe; niece, Lauren Kehoe Cole; and nephew, Matt Kehoe.
Joe was born June 16, 1946 in Schenectady, New York to Joe and Lucy Andreano. He moved to Delran, New Jersey at the age of twelve. He spent his seventh and eighth grade years at St. Peter's Catholic School in Riverside, New Jersey, and was one of the first graduating classes of Holy Cross High School in Delran in 1964. He attended night school at Lasalle University in Philadelphia and graduated in 1972 with a degree in Accounting.
After graduation, Joe first worked as an auditor for JM Fields, traveling up and down the East Coast. He then joined Alco Standard in their accounting department in Valley Forge, Pennsylvania. In 1976, Joe transferred to South San Francisco as Controller of Carpenter Offutt Paper Company, which became Unisource, and later became Veritive. Ultimately, Joe realized that numbers stifled his personality and transferred to sales. He had a long and successful career selling fine paper to printers here in the Bay Area.
In December of 1976, Joe met Karen O'Brien at the Inskiers Ski Club of San Mateo and were married in July of 1979. They had two beautiful daughters, Kelly and Megan. Joe was always a dedicated family man as he grew up with numerous first cousins on both his mother's and father's side, including his closest cousins, Maureen McGuire Parker and Carolyn Tanner Dryzga.
Joe was an avid golfer, a dedicated skier, and an accomplished cook. He loved to travel with family and friends. A long time active parishioner at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, Joe served on many boards and committees. His infectious smile and laugh always lit up an entire room, and his gregarious personality would never allow him to miss a social engagement.
In the six plus years that Joe lived with cancer, he did not allow that to stop him from living life to the fullest. He looked forward to his weekly round of golf with his good buddies. He traveled more keenly, and enjoyed being around people. The last 6 months became a bit of a challenge, but he never lost his positive attitude or his happiness in being with others.
When he was diagnosed with lung cancer in October 2013, he was introduced to the Sovereign Order of Malta, and traveled to Lourdes on a pilgrimage as a malade in 2014. He was so impressed with his experience, as well as the spirituality and the Knights' mission of serving the poor and the sick, he later decided to pursue his own membership. He was honored with the opportunity to become a full Knight and was presented with his formal installation in June 2017. Through his association with the Knights of Malta, he enjoyed devoting his time to provide hands-on hospitality and volunteer work though their supported projects in his community.
Friends are invited to a viewing at Crippen & Flynn Carlmont Chapel in Belmont on Friday, February 21st from 4:00-8:00PM, and a Mass of Celebration of the Life of Joe at the Church of Immaculate Heart of Mary in Belmont on Saturday, February 22nd at 10:00AM. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the American Lung Cancer Association.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020