St Robert's Catholic Church
1380 Crystal Springs Rd
San Bruno, CA 94066
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Robert's Catholic Church
1380 Crystal Springs Road
San Bruno, CA
Joseph Barbarotto


1956 - 2019
Joseph Barbarotto Obituary
Joseph John Barbarotto

March 10, 1956 - September 26, 2019

Joseph passed away unexpectedly on September 26, 2019 in San Francisco, CA. Joseph was born on March 10, 1956 in San Francisco, CA to Nicholas and Irene Barbarotto who preceded him in death. He is survived by his brother Anthony (Susan), his twin brother Nicholas (Gloria), nephews Nicholas (Raquel), Joseph (Jelena) and Stephen; niece Francesca; grandnephews, grandnieces and many cousins.
Joseph was raised in San Bruno, CA and is a graduate of Crestmoor High School, Class of 1974. He was a long time enthusiastic and dedicated employee of The Ritz-Carlton in San Francisco for 28 years.
Joseph was known for his free, fun loving and adventurous spirit. He embraced life to its fullest and was loved by all who knew him. He will be missed dearly.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass, 11:30 AM, Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Robert's Catholic Church, 1380 Crystal Springs Road, San Bruno. Services will conclude at the Church. Private interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .



Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Oct. 2, 2019
