Joseph Philip Borg
1/4/1941 - 5/14/2011Happy Birthday, Joe. You are loved, and still terribly missed by your many friends, family, and especially me, for the kindness and happiness with which you lived your life and brought to so many others throughout your lifetime. I am thankful each day that we were blessed with such a long and good life together. You've gone, but are never forgotten. Please watch over me until we are together again. Mrs. B.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jan. 3 to Jan. 5, 2020