Joseph A. Bouckaert

March 3rd, 1940 - July 7th, 2020

Joseph Bouckaert unexpectedly left us during a medical procedure. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Christine; his two children, Mikael and Peter; his daughter-in-law, Nicolette; and his three grandchildren, Thomas, Sebastian, and Katherine. He was preceded in death by his son, Thomas. He also leaves behind his mother, five brothers, and their families. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.



Joseph Bouckaert was instrumental in the creation of KU Leuven Research and Development (LRD) in Belgium in the early seventies. As its first director, Joseph grew LRD into a leading European entity, brought international dimensions to the company, and laid the foundation for its patent activities. Under his tenure, valuable connections with the VC world were initiated and expanded. He then became the CEO at a number of prominent biotech companies, including Advanced Genetic Sciences (AGS), and ended up one of Silicon Valley's true visionaries of the late eighties. Among his last professional endeavors was the design of an innovation incubator at one of the new campuses of UCSF. After his retirement, he became a founding board member of Amici Lovanienses, where he kept advocating for innovative approaches to existing challenges.



He loved all of life, from its greatest operas to the simplest song of a bird. He brought warmth and joy everywhere he went and he will be dearly missed.





