|
|
Joseph Conrad Brewer
December 22, 1944 – October 24, 2019Joe Brewer, retired psychotherapist in San Francisco, died on October 24, 2019 in Palm Springs, California, where he resided with his spouse Scott Tyman Brewer. Joe was the firstborn son of Homer and Lenore Brewer of Decatur, Georgia, born while his father was imprisoned in a German POW camp during World War II; Joe met his dad six months later when he returned home after the war's end. Despite growing up in the homophobic South, Joe emerged as a proud gay man who remained proud also of his Southern heritage. He was an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Vanderbilt University in 1966, where he was president of his chapter of Phi Kappa Sigma fraternity. He received a Master's degree from the University of Texas in Austin, where he also developed skills in film-making. A proud moment for him was shooting footage of the American Indian Movement's occupation of Alcatraz Island. Joe resided in San Francisco for most of his life, earning a PhD in Clinical Psychology from the California School of Professional Psychology and conducting a successful practice as a clinical psychologist for many years. In 1984, when AIDS was devastating the gay community in San Francisco and the world, Joe worked with Martin Delaney to create PROJECT INFORM, which promoted safe sex education and advocated for information about emerging treatments, and which was an outstanding gay advocacy organization for many years. Joe is survived by his beloved husband Scott, his siblings Jeff Brewer [Karen Parisi] and Kat Taylor [Sharon Mann]; his beloved nephews Alex Brewer and Blake Deeds; his beloved niece Kayla Brewer; and his two dogs, Milo and Cooper. Memorial donations may be sent to the Desert AIDS Project in Palm Springs, or Animal Samaritans in Thousand Palms, CA. Photos and memories may be posted at the FaceBook page "In Honor of Joe Brewer."
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 17, 2019