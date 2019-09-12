Home

Dec 24, 1924 - Sept 12, 2019

Joe, originally from Logcurragh, Swinford, County Mayo, Ireland, passed away peacefully at home in San Francisco. Dearly beloved husband of Bridget; beloved father of Mike (Sheila), John (Kathleen), Maureen, Kevin (Brenda), Jerry (Genevieve), Cathy (Andy), Trish (Kevin), Joey (Nicole), and Bobby (Karen); loving grandfather of 11 grandchildren and adoring great grandfather of 2 great grandchildren. Friends and family may call on Tuesday after 6:00 pm at St. Gabriel Church where the vigil will be held at 7:00 pm and are invited to attend a Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11:00 am. Committal at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 15, 2019
