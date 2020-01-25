|
|
Joseph A. "Tony" Cahill Jr.
February 19, 1942 - January 16, 2020Joseph Anthony Cahill, known to his friends as Tony, passed away peacefully on January 16, 2020 at a board and care facility in Vallejo, CA where he had been living for the past two years. Tony was born in Alton, Illinois on February 19, 1942, son of Lucile (Young) and Joseph A. Cahill, Sr.
Tony was a long time San Francisco resident, arriving here in 1974 after serving ten years in the United States Merchant Marine. He was awarded the Vietnam Service Ribbon for coming under fire during voyages to Vietnam delivering supplies to U.S. Armed Forces. Tony was a proud and dedicated volunteer crewman on the SS Jeremiah O'Brien, the National Liberty Ship Memorial honoring seamen of the U.S. Merchant Marine who served in World War II. He was also an active member of SEIU Local 87 and worked passionately to defend the rights of working people.
Tony had a sharp, inquisitive mind. He was largely self-educated and extremely well read. When he moved out of his San Francisco apartment of over 40 years, sixty-two boxes of books went to the Friends of the San Francisco Library. He was a devout Catholic and, despite his modest means, extremely generous to his friends and charities.
Tony is survived by several cousins: Joanne Price of Lowell, MA; George Duggan of Hudson, NH; Gerald Cahill Duggan of Reading, MA; Shanahan Cahill of Vero Beach, FL; Taylor Cahill of West Hartford, CT; Bob Cahill and Thomas Cahill of Corona, CA; and, Kathleen Cahill of Lake Forest, CA. His friends, Daniel Kreps and Tom Harkin of San Francisco, who cared for him beyond what any family member could provide, also survive him.
A Memorial Mass will be held in his honor at Old Saint Mary's Cathedral, 660 California Street, San Francisco, CA on Saturday, February 8th at 9:00AM. Donations in his honor to the SS Jeremiah O'Brien would be appreciated.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Feb. 2, 2020