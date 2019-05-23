Joseph Charles Casey April 28, 1958 - May 13, 2019 Joe was born in San Francisco, raised in the Mission and lived his entire life in the City. He passed away peacefully at the age of 61. Preceded in death by parents Mike and Mary Casey. Survived by siblings Mike (Grace), Rosemarie, Anthony (Debbie), James (Cathy), and Thomas (Tanya). Uncle to Sean, Gina, Kevin, Erin, Jake, Genevieve and had many cousins. Joe shared a special bond with Rose and Anthony.



He graduated from Riordan and CCSF playing on the tennis team. Joe was a proud retiree of the City of San Francisco. Joe enjoyed living near the Cable Car Museum, eating Chinese food and hanging with friends at VJ Market. He frequented Tennessee Grill with Mike and John and spent rewarding times on 15th Avenue. Joe reveled in attending the family holiday and birthday feasts prepared by Grace and Debbie.



Sports was Joe's passion. He watched Warrior games when they were unwatchable, then pure joy. Joe was a very good basketball and legendary softball player. In his youth he played football and basketball with Tom, Jim, and Tony. Joe enjoyed Mike coaching his team in basketball.



Joe developed severe mobility issues needing crutches to walk. He still bodysurfed Baker Beach using hiking poles. Weekly Joe and Mike caught waves together, brothers in arms, often literally.

Joe was an inspiration, lived a good life and possessed the heart and soul of a true Warrior. Thanks to Sally and Gina for support. Joe will be loved and missed forever.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 26, 2019