Joseph Anthony Davi
August 18, 1925 - July 4, 2020
Joseph Davi passed peacefully in Danville, Ca. He is survived by the love of his life, Betty, to whom he was married for 70 years and his children, David Davi (Nadine) and Claudia Scalise (Ron). He leaves 6 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren and will be lovingly missed.

Born in Pittsburg, CA, graduated from Commerce High School and served in the Army during WW II. Joe was General Manager of F. Uri and Co. Meat for over 50 years.

He was a member of The Peninsula Social Club and enjoyed bocce ball, horse racing and travel. He loved to cook and talk about his Italian heritage.

Due to Covid-19, a private ceremony was held.

Please consider a donation to Peninsula Social Club Foundation, 100 North B Street, San Mateo, CA 94401 and note "in memory of Joe Davi"



Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Jul. 8 to Jul. 12, 2020.
