Joseph DeMartini

Joseph Albert DeMartini

January 26th, 1925 - June 22nd, 2020

Born in San Francisco on January 26th, 1925, passed away June 22nd, 2020 at the age of 95. After a long struggle with Cardiac Illness.

Son of Frank and Palmira DeMartini from Lorsica, Italy. He was preceded in death by his loving wife Iva Lenora DeMartini in 2011. Brother to Agnes Bjorkquist, John DeMartini, and Frank DeMartini, who have also preceded him in death, along with his daughter Linda DeMartini Buresh. He is survived by his daughters Karen Bisagno-Peterson and Diane DeMartini. There are four grandchildren, Nicholas (Stefi), Angela, Christopher, and Jena. There are two great-grandchildren, Karter and Silas.

Joe joined the Navy in 1943 eventually getting to the rank of Electricians Mate 2nd Class. He was discharged in 1946. He started in the insurance business where he found success. He married his wife Iva in March of 1966 and was a very devoted and loving man to his "Donna". He was a fan of education and found himself returning on and off again to the classrooms in order to expand his knowledge, an idea which he also passed down to his children and grandchildren. After the passing of his wife he found great joy in dancing once again, with his dear companion Christine Nelson. He enjoyed socializing with friends, family, and even strangers, often with comical remarks and jokes in hand. He was a member of many clubs including the I.A.S.C., Corpus Christi's "Don Bosco" Club, Doelger's, Cayuga Community Connectors and multiple dance clubs.

Thanks to all those that prayed for him and kept him in their hearts. Friends and family are invited to a celebration of Joe's life which will be August 12th at 11am at Holy Cross Cemetery; 1500 Mission Road, Colma, CA 94080.

Dad, we know you loved us all, we are glad you get to be with mom once again. We love you and will always be thinking of you.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store