Services Duggan's Serra Mortuary 500 Westlake Avenue Daly City , CA 94014 650-756-4500 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Nazareth House Chapel 245 Nova Albion Way San Rafael , CA View Map Resources More Obituaries for Joseph Devine Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Joseph Devine

1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Captain Joseph Donald Devine Joe passed away peacefully on February 25, 2019 with his beloved wife of 74 years, Regina "Jeannie" Devine (nee Fegan), at his side. Born February 6, 1923, the 96 years young Joe Devine was a proud San Francisco native. Sextant in tow, Joe sailed into heaven to join his family: his parents Nell and Dennis, siblings Bob (Rowena), Jim (Ryah), Jack, Dee (Helen), David, and Mary, his son Kevin and grandson Ryan. A devoted father to Denise (Erik, deceased), the late Kevin (Mary Anne), Regina (Ron, deceased), Joe (Sue), Brian (Glenn), Dan (Tara) and Jacqui Devine. Awesome grandfather to: Dawn and Garret (Katie) Lucier, Erin (Brian) DeForest, Brian (Rebecca), John (Lisa), Kevin, Joey, the late Ryan, Brendan, Sean, Christopher (Amy), Theresa, Alyssa, Michael Devine and Marcus Alm. Great Grandpa to: Jack, Tatum and Cooper Lucier, Jimmy, Jack, Jake, Tommy Devine and Joey DeForest. A graduate of St Bridget's Grammar School and Hall of Fame fullback at Sacred Heart High School. Always a man with a plan, he graduated the California Maritime Academy (Dec.'42) much to the chagrin of his mother who insisted he become a lawyer. Instead choosing to sail the world for decades dedicating his life to what he loved. A proud veteran of WWII initially serving in the US Merchant Marines aboard the liberty ship John L. Suillivan and then in US Navy aboard the USS Pickens (APA 190). After an honorable discharge as Lieutenant he continued gliding the seas for Red Stack Tug (Crowley Maritime) and in 1963 was appointed by Governor Edmund G. Brown, Sr. as a San Francisco Bar Pilot. The great Captain retired after 40 years in the maritime industry, choosing to navigate the waters by cruise ship and piloting his yacht 'The Begum', with his second mate Jeannie, family and friends around the Bay and the Delta. It would not be unusual to see a four or five year old grandchild piloting 'The Begum', in search of ice. A driven seaman he challenged himself to perfect his golf game, attain mastery in the art of abalone diving and the piano. A windsurfer into his 80's Joe held memberships within: Apostleship of the Sea (founder), The Irish Cultural Center (founder), Hibernia Newman Club, San Rafael Yacht Club, and the Sons In Retirement. At his side throughout all that mattered was his love and partner Jeannie, side by side they navigated his career, family and retirement always together. He loved her madly in his typical quiet way. Pa Joe was fiercely dedicated to his family as a doting husband, enthusiastic father, grandfather, uncle to the Bradys, Fegans, and Holls, committed friend, renowned Christmas Eve decorator, lighting designer and Santa Claus impersonator. Family and friends will miss his peaceful demeanor, happy spirit and will forever hold him as an anchor in their hearts.

The family is grateful for the wonderful support of the Sisters and terrific staff at Nazareth House. Join us for his Bon Voyage celebrating a life well lived on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11:00am at Nazareth House Chapel, 245 Nova Albion Way, San Rafael, CA 94903. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Nazareth House.





