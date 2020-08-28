Joseph Eberle

Joseph E. Eberle
March 26, 1931 - August 22, 2020
Joseph E. Eberle of South San Francisco, California and Redwood Valley, California passed away at home on Saturday, August 22, 2020, with his devoted wife and children at his side. He was 89 years old.
Joe was born March 26, 1931. One of eight children, he spent his early childhood in Colma, California. At age 15 he left home and set out on his own.
He was drafted and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean Conflict.
Joe was a skilled builder, carpenter, and general contractor, and despite a limited formal education he was an astute businessman.
He married Adeline nee Pagliardini on November 19, 1960, and together they raised five children.
Joe's interests were vast and varied. He enjoyed travelling with Adeline, and together they visited a variety of cities throughout Europe, the Americas, and Japan.
He enjoyed fishing, especially on the Pit River with his brothers, sons, and childhood friend Bob Lago.
He bred and raised canaries at his home in South San Francisco and bison at his ranch in Redwood Valley.
He was a winemaker and an avid gardener.
He loved his ranch, his dogs, his children and grandchildren, and especially Adeline.
Joe is survived by his wife of 59 years Adeline (Pagliardini); children Joe (Shelley), John (Gretchen), Jeff (Diane), Gina Cosmos, and Jim (Colleen); grandchildren Vincent Eberle-Reesink, Lauren (Kane) Carroll, Nick, Katie, Jenny, Paula, Giovanni Cosmos, and Angelo.
He is also survived by brothers Jim (Genie) and George (Karen) and sister Margarith (Don) Crowe.
Preceded by father John and mother Gertrude, brother Jack (Dolores), twin sister Marlis (Henry) Risso, and sisters Gertrude (Aldo) Bignardi and Maryann (Woody) Collier.
Fond brother-in-law of Ronnie (Mike) Woodall, the late Ray (the late Mitzi), the late Beverly (the late Bob), the late Bennie.
Fond uncle of numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Rudy, Theresa, and Michael for the exceptional care they gave Joe in his final days.
Services to be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the charity of your choice
.