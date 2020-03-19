|
|
Joseph Charles Farray, Sr.
May 2, 1930 - March 14, 2020The planet lost a good one, March 14, 2020 at 18:45. Joseph Charles Farray, Sr. just shy of his 90th birthday, died peacefully at the VA Hospital in Palo Alto from complications of CHF. A longtime resident of the Bay Area, Joe is survived by his two siblings, Antoine Farray of Belmont (92) and Ann Bradley of Napa (96), his four children,16 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren: Scott J. Farray [spouse Barbra Farray, children Emily (husband Richard), Joshua (wife Jenna), Mary and Nathan (wife Teressa - Grace], Susan F. Tolibas [spouse Steve Byrne, children Michael (wife Jennifer - Declan and Colbie), Trevor (wife Brittany - Penelope and Huxley), Kyle and Taylor], Joseph C. Farray, Jr. (spouse Sophia Farray, children Melanie (husband Brandon - Avalynn and Clayton), Jessica (Robert - Thomas and Madeleine) and Nicole], and Julie F. Roick (spouse Ernie Roick, children Kelsey, Chloe, Vincent, Paige and Brock). He is predeceased by his two siblings William Farray of Fresno and Margaret Moro-Silva of Petaluma
He was born on May 2, 1930 to George and Zazaf Farray in Detroit, Michigan. He graduated from Oakland Technical High School in 1948, and married Dorothy Anne Mendoza on June 17, 1950, who preceded him in death on November 29,1999. He joined the United States Air Force where he served during the Korean War from 1951 to 1953, with his service ending in 1954.
He started his wholesale produce career at Best Fruit and Produce in San Francisco in 1957, and stayed in the produce industry for over 45 years. He owned his own business at the South San Francisco produce market where he made many friends. He was always a class act and the embodiment of an old-school salesman: charismatic, engaged, witty, present and thoughtful, the same characteristics that made his life rich and happy as a father and grandfather. He had the unbelievable knack of making you feel special, like you were the only one in the room.
Back in the day on the weekends, he spent his time at Bay Meadows with Dorothy. The two of them picked horses, his technique more about stats, hers about the name or what the horse looked like. Once in awhile, we were lucky enough to go with them and see them in their element. They were also huge Frank Sinatra fans and when they danced everyone would stop and watch. More recently, you would find him at Artichoke Joe's in San Bruno playing cards. You shouldn't even think of calling him during his Artichoke Joe's time of which he referred to as his "Board Meeting." Last year, when he gave up driving (his own decision) he navigated taking an Uber, so he wouldn't miss this special social time or his special eating time. He swore they had the best food at their cafe.
When Dorothy passed, it was up to Joe to keep the family together. And that he did. Flying, up until just a couple of years ago, to see his children and grandchildren, wherever, whenever. He was a dedicated father and grandfather, making efforts to attend weddings, births and other big life events which was nothing short of miraculous for a man in his 80s. He also never missed a birthday. Along with his birthday check (41 per year), he followed it up with a "Happy Birthday" song with his own spice usually including the words beautiful or smart, some of us lucky enough to get both. As his age crept up on him, his time was spent watching baseball and football on TV, reading political books, keeping up with current events and getting grumpy at whomever called during any one of these pursuits.
To say he will be missed is an understatement. If you knew him, you know what this means. His love was "bigger than both of us" as he would put it. We were so fortunate to call him Dad.
As per Joe's request, no services will be held. There will be a private Celebration of Life to be determined at a later date.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 25, 2020