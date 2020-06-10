Joseph Richard Fink



A great man has left us, leaving footprints everywhere of a life well lived, of easy laughter, generosity and caring. Joseph Richard Fink had enormous capacity for life and a network of devoted family and friends, each of whom would swear that he was among the finest men they had ever known. And they would be right.

Joseph Richard Fink passed away quietly at home after prolonged illness on May 2, 2020, at the age of 83. Born in Hamilton Township, New Jersey, Dr. Fink holds a BA from Rider University, and a Ph.D. in American History from Rutgers University. He has been awarded four honorary doctorate degrees for his achievements in higher education and his service to the community, including Dominican University of California; Rider University in New Jersey; Misericordia University in Pennsylvania; and Golden Gate University in San Francisco.

A bear of a man both in humanity and intellect, Dr. Fink spent a lifetime in higher education and in service to his community; most recently as President of Dominican University of California from 1988-2011; and prior to that as President of Misericordia University in Pennsylvania and Raritan Valley College in New Jersey. As President of Dominican, Dr. Fink was instrumental in the restructure of the University, having added more than 30 new academic programs and guiding Dominican from a small college to university status; increasing enrollment from 630 to 2,250 students; and increasing SAT scores by more than 180 points. He was an artful fundraiser, raising more than $90 million to fund the construction of a new sports complex, a state-of-the art science research center, new residence halls; the purchase of Magnolia House; and the complete reconstruction or renovation of more than half of the original buildings on campus.

Dr. Fink has served on more than 30 nonprofit Boards, including the Commonwealth Club of California, Bay Area of Sports Hall of Fame, The Council of Independent Colleges, World Affairs Council of Northern California, the San Francisco Ballet, Alonzo King's LINES Ballet, Marin Symphony, the Independent Colleges of Northern California, North Bay Leadership Council, the American Land Conservancy, Guide Dogs for the Blind, Latino Film Festival, the United Way, among others.

A Fellow of the American Council on Education, Dr. Fink also served as a member of the Council's Commission on Leadership Development, its Commission for International Education, and various Council committees. He was President of the Association of Mercy Colleges, a member of the Secretariat of National Association of Independent Colleges and Universities, and a consultant for the National Endowment for the Humanities.

Dr. Fink's gift to higher education and to the Bay Area community, his spirit, his intellect, his thoughtfulness and kindness, his great humor and zest for life were given freely and with genuine love.

Joe was the beloved husband of Denise and father to Michael Fink, Taryn Lugiano (Darren), Kristina Wunderman (James), Madison Fink, and Joseph Fink, as well as four grandchildren: Sam, Lily, Jude and Caroline. A memorial service to celebrate the life of Joseph Fink will be held at Dominican University of California, at a future date.





