Joseph Peter Haggarty At the age of 92, Joe passed on peacefully March 3, 2019.

Claire, his wife of 71 years was at his side holding his hand the entire night, and into the next morning. At 2:45 am she fell asleep and 15 minutes later Joe passed into eternal rest. It seems that Joe, the consummate gentleman, waited for Claire to fall asleep until he passed. Charley, his ever devoted son who is named after Joe's Father and brother, was at his side as he had been for most of his life and felt fortunate to be there when his Dad took his last breath. It was very peaceful. A few minutes later, with Joe Jr., Claire Jr. his loving daughter in-law, Gina and granddaughter, Molly kneeling in front of Claire, Charley awoke his Mom to let her know her husband was in heaven. His loving Paramedic grandson, Tim who had responded to his papa's last call for help earlier in the week arrived a few minutes later along with his loving granddaughter, Katie a Registered Nurse who frequently made sure he was getting the best care possible.

A native of New York, Joe served proudly in the United States Marine Corps and after graduating from Fordham University, enjoyed a successful career in banking and real estate, often working with Claire, Charley and Joe, Jr., some of his children. He also served on several community boards of directors, including Seton Medical Center and the Little Sisters of the Poor. He is survived by his wife, seven children, their spouses, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Friends may visit Thursday, March 7th from 6pm to 8:30pm and are invited to attend the Vigil Service at 7pm at St Dunstan's Church, 1133 Broadway, Millbrae, CA. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday, March 8th at 11am also at St. Dunstan's Church. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma.





Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Mar. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary