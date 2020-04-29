|
|
Joseph Delfino HarpPeacefully on April 14, 2020 after fighting cancer. Joey was preceded in death by his beloved mother, Arlene Harp. He is survived by both of his treasured sons, Owen(16) and Brady(7); loving father, Gabriel Harp (Lucia); cherished siblings Gabriel, Maryellen Mullins (Tim), Stephanie, Peter (Lucy), and Chloe and Sofia Badger-Harp; nephew Timothy Mullins; nieces Sarah Mullins (god-daughter) and Bianca Harp; loving aunt Mary Ellen Brady; uncle Father Ronald Clemo, S.J; and his many loving cousins and friends who are better known as his extended family. A native San Franciscan, he was born in St. Mary's Hospital on August 22,1968, grew up near Crocker Amazon Park of the Excelsior District, and was a proud graduate of Epiphany Elementary School (1982) and Sacred Heart High School (1986). During his youth, he played baseball, basketball, and football. His early mentor, Roger Bross, and others influenced him to pass on his love of athletics by coaching youngsters and teaching them the importance of camaraderie, integrity, confidence, and sportsmanship. He never turned down a potential player and he kept in contact with the children he coached, watching them grow and develop into fine young adults. In addition to his decades of selfless service as a coach, he loved officiating games, whether for CYO or FLAME. Joey worked in the trades and most recently worked in the biotech field with Sangamo Therapeutics Inc., which he thoroughly enjoyed due to the great people he met. Most important, Joey loved family and he had a passion for cooking - he made the best BBQ tri-tip and anything spicy. We will miss his vibrant personality, love for life, and the twinkle in his blue eyes. Joey was in the company of his girlfriend, Ella, during his last hours and she helped him communicate enough to receive his last rites from Father Michael Healy. Our family expresses sincere gratitude to Dr. Terence Friedlander, his colleagues, and the nurses and staff who gave Joe loving care, hope, and comfort at San Francisco Zuckerberg General Hospital. Family and friends will be notified of a future memorial service. In Joey's memory, please consider a donation to his alma maters, SFFD FLAME, CYO or cancer research. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery, Colma, CA.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on May 3, 2020