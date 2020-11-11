Joseph A. Kelleher

June 4, 1958 - October 4, 2020

Joe Kelleher was a native San Franciscan, born and raised on Wawona Street. He passed away peacefully, but unexpectedly on October 4, 2020 in Sonoma CA from cancer. We lost the best dog Dad, son, brother, brother-in-law, Uncle Joe, nephew, cousin and friend. His final hours were spent surrounded by the love of his family and friends.

Joe was raised with his six siblings on Wawona Street. He attended St. Cecilia's, Hoover JH, and McAteer High School. Later in life Joe received his AA degree at SF City College. He worked for the Exploratorium, and then the Federal Government in various positions over 15 years – AAFES, USPS, US Mint. He was also employed for non-profits RAMS and American Red Cross. Joe's most invaluable job was being caretaker of our parents; Frank and Pat were able to age in place in their beloved Wawona St. home due to Joe's presence.

His generosity of spirit, mischievous antics (from childhood to adult), empathy and care for others was legendary. A giver of advice wanted or not, Joe had answers. There are many who were lucky enough to have been on the receiving end. Winning the lottery lived large in Joe's life, he was a sometimes-successful gambler! When Joe won, everyone won. After showering everyone with gifts from his winnings, it is a wonder he had any left for himself. He never won the $50 million jackpot, but his family and friends feel like they did through knowing Joe. Joe made friends everywhere and was given the unofficial title of Vice Mayor of West Portal with his golden retriever Seamus by his side. He also held the title as neighborhood Watch Patrol for the Wawona St. Gang. During his last 5 years in Sonoma Joe was well known around Moon Valley and his neighborhood haunts.

Joe loved to cook and barbecue and held the "family trust" of our Mom's recipes. During the many family vacations and celebrations Joe lent his element of humor and mischief. Joe struggled valiantly with bipolar from the age of 19, he managed this disease with grace through support from family and friends. He was a devoted Dad to his dog Seamus; they were an inseparable pair (Seamus is now in the loving care of Nancy). He also was a doting Uncle to seven nieces and nephews, spoiling them with candy, cash and "found" treasures.

Joe was predeceased by his parents Frank and Pat, his siblings Luke, Therese, Frank, and Steve. He leaves behind his faithful companion Seamus; his heartbroken sister Mary Bodendorfer (Dave); and brothers Mark (Holly), and Matthew Kelleher; sisters-in-law Nancy and Karen; nieces and nephews Chloe, Tenaya, Blake, Luke, Will, John, Dylan. Also survived by his Aunts Mary Faulknor and Kaye O'Halloran, and numerous cousins; his second family The Mulcrevy's; as well as his lifelong St. Cecilia's buddies; and friend Dan Gray.

The family would like to thank: Dr. C. Bricca and staff; and the 3rd floor staff at Sonoma Valley Hospital for the compassionate care of Joe.

Due to COVID we are delaying our celebration of Joe. If you would like to receive information about our 2021 event, please send an email to: makbodie@gmail.com

In lieu of flowers please donate to your local SPCA.

"The most wasted of all days is one without laughter" E.E. Cummings





