Joseph B. Kindregan

August 3, 1934 - December 2, 2020

Joseph B. Kindregan, 86, of Benicia, passed away peacefully Wednesday. He was born in San Francisco and lived there until 1974. He was a journeyman sheetmetal worked for over 25 years. In the mid 1970's he moved to Guerneville, where he owned and operated the Surrey Inn Swim & Tennis Club for more than 10 years. He moved to Benicia 23 years ago. Joe also served in the United States Marines during the 1950's. He enjoyed country music, playing tennis, and boating. He cherished his family gatherings. He loved entertaining and was an expert cribbage player. His Doberman pinchers were his faithful companions after his wife, Jo-an, passed, in 2014. Joe is survived by his stepchildren, Earl, David (Kathleen McInerney Olson) & Lee Ann Trumbull, and his brothers, Jack, James & Frank Kindregan. Due to the current environment, services for him will be private. Family prefers donations to the Guide Dogs for the Blind.



