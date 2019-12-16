|
Joseph F. Klammer
March 25, 1925 – December 12, 2019Born in Omaha, lived and worked in San Francisco from 1956-2016. He served in the Army Air Corps from 1943-1945 and then in the Air Force Reserve, retiring as Lt. Col. Member of the Order of Malta, Western Division U.S.A.
Preceded in death by parents, Aloys and Sophie Klammer; sisters, Marie Kubicz (Ted) and Hedwig Klammer. Survived by brother, Thomas; special friends, Alba Vidak.
MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, December 19th, 10:30am, St. John's Catholic Church at Creighton University (2500 California Plaza.) INTERMENT: St. John's Cemetery with full military honors.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Dec. 18, 2019