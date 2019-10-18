|
Joseph D. KwartzPassed away peacefully on October 17, 2019 with his girls, family and his best furry friend Jojo by his side. Joe was the beloved husband of the late Roseanna F. Kwartz; loving father of Tammy (Tim), Holly (Andy), Krissy (Tom), Kathy (Chris) and the late Joell Polkorny; amazing Papa of 14 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by countless friends and family.
Joseph was a graduate of Balboa High School, class of 1946 fall. He was proud to have served in the Merchant Marines. Joe was the retired owner of Kwartz Heating and Air Conditioning. He was a member of the Balboa Geezers, table 1 at Mazzetti's Bakery and Basque Cultural Center. Joe was a faithful Cal and SF Giants fan.
Please join us for a Celebration of Life on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 9:30am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City. Committal to follow at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Coma. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to your local pet shelter.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019