Joseph Lincoln Bluford Sr.
February 12, 1943 - September 16, 2019Joseph Lincoln Bluford Sr. was born February 12, 1943 in Los Angeles, CA to Reverend Wallace C. Bluford and Julie Bluford who preceded him in death.Joseph was the ninth child out of twelve. His family relocated to San Francisco in an effort to better their lives. In San Francisco, Ca, he attended public schools and successfully graduated from Mission high School in 1961. After high school, he enlisted in the United States Navy and served four years, he was a Vietnam veteran.
In 1970, he met the love of his life Blanche Crittendon and eloped after a brief courtship. They lived happily until his untimely death on September 16, 2019.
To this union three children were born.
Joseph attended S.F. State University where he would receive his Bachelors in Economics. He would start to work as a Budget Director for University of California San Francisco where he retired after 25 years. He enjoyed gardening, hunting, fishing, traveling and being a classic man with his family.
Friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service Friday, October 4, 2019 at 11 a.m. at First Covenant Church 4000 Redwood Road, Oakland.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Sept. 29, 2019