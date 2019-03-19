|
|
Joseph Lombardi
Feb 28, 1929-Mar 16, 2019Joseph Lombardi died peacefully on Saturday, March 16, having recently celebrated (along with Mickey Mouse) his 90th birthday. He was predeceased by his wife Alice. He is survived by his son Robert and his daughters Darlene and Betty Ann, his brother Kenneth and sister-in-law Diane as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Services will be held at Crippen & Flynn Woodside Chapel, 400 Woodside Road, Redwood City on Friday afternoon from 1:00 to 5:00, reception to follow at the same location. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Peninsula Humane Society is suggested.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2019