Obituary Condolences Flowers Joseph Philip Lombardo October 22, 1940 - March 6, 2019 Joseph Philip Lombardo transitioned on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. He was a resident of Pittsburg, CA, the place of his birth. Joseph was also a former resident of San Francisco,CA, a city that remained close to his heart, which he called "home" for nearly 40 years. He retired in 2015, at age 75 after 45 years of service from Macy's (previously The Emporium) at Stonestown Mall in San Francisco where he was a Supervisor in the Men's Fragrance Department. He was passionate about both his new and lifelong customers and those who he called his "work family."

Joseph loved taking long walks, riding his bike and cooking simple yet delicious meals he often hosted for his many friends and family through the years. He was an avid reader who was a member of both a local Book and Writer's club which he loved.

Joseph was known by many for his beautiful photographs and photo cards. He left an archive of poetry that dates back to 1962. He left a beautiful imprint upon the earth and in the hearts of those he touched. He was a "photo historian" and a natural story teller.

Joseph was a kind and gentle man who often preferred to stay in the background and allow the Beauty he captured in his photographs to speak for him. Nature was the silent voice and the constant companion that spoke loudly to him and through him along the Way. The gifts he leaves behind are many, yet they all have a common thread, for Joseph had the ability to "see" Beauty in everyone and everything. His was a Life well lived, one where kindness mattered and his appreciation and recognition of — The Simple Things — played repeatedly as his living "theme song". He touched many lives, just as many touched his. He had countless friends who reflect the diversity and open window of his beautiful and tender heart, "too numerous to mention," as his dear friend, George would say.

Joseph graduated from San Francisco State University where he earned his B.A in Psychology as well one of the last "full life" teaching credentials. In his early years he taught elementary school as a substitute teacher.

Joseph was an artist — a poet, a photographer and a writer. He was also a loving Uncle, Cousin and beloved Friend. Joseph was a — Lover of Life. And now, the "Butterfly Boy" is flying free.

Joseph is survived by his only niece and God-daughter, Leigh Ann Lombardo-Davis of Pittsburg, CA his first cousins, Francesca Davi and her partner, "Cuz Jack" Hickey of Mill Valley, CA, Yvonne (O'Donovan) Bates and Robert "Bobby" O'Donovan of Marina,CA and his extended family, Carol Lombardo and her husband William "Bill" Gardiner, Richard Davis, Sherry and Carol O'Donovan along with many friends. He was preceded in death by his beloved fur angel "Skipper", his brothers Gary and Frank Lombardo, and his parents Frank "Chickie" and Helen Lombardo.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 12:00pm with a celebration of Joseph's life at 1:00pm at the Pittsburg Funeral Chapel. Donations may be made to a in his Memory as well as The Pittsburg Historical Society, 515 Railroad Ave, Pittsburg, CA 94565 or The California Theatre Rennovation Project, 351 Railroad Ave, Pittsburg, CA 94565.

"What I have left behind has not left me." - David Whyte





