Joseph MacKenzie May 6, 1954 - June 2, 2019 Joseph Marian MacKenzie died peacefully at home on June 2, 2019, surrounded by loved ones.



Joseph was born on May 6, 1954 in San Francisco to parents Robert C. "Sarge" Mackenzie and Margaret Jeanne (McFarlane). Joseph was a devoted father, an amateur Golden Gloves boxer, a gifted artist, an avid historian and classic car enthusiast. In 1996, Joe retired as a Counselor at San Quentin State Prison. Joseph was named Marin County Peace Officer of the year in 1990.



Joseph was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Jeanne, his father Robert C. "Sarge" Mackenzie, as well as his brothers: Lawrence, John, Robert, Michael, Edward, David, and sister, Mary Stroth. Joseph is survived by his children Jonathan, Joseph, JoHanna, and Luanna, his former wife Geraldine, and his remaining siblings: Thomas, Marguerite, Stephen, Anne, and Catherine Proia, as well as many grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.



A rosary in his honor will be held at 10:30 followed by a Mass at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, June 11th at Saint Cecilia Catholic Church, located at 2555 17th Ave. San Francisco.

