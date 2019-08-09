|
Joseph Michael Mazzetti
June 11, 1941 - August 3, 2019Joe died peacefully at home surrounded by his family on August 3, 2019. He fought a courageous two-year battle against cancer with strength, dignity and resolute humor.
Born on June 11, 1941 in Pennsylvania to the late Joseph Mazzetti and Lena Citrone, Joe was an avid traveler who loved to share food, wine and great conversation – be it with old friends or new acquaintances. His sense of adventure continued, unabated, even during the advanced stages of his illness.
A beloved husband, father and friend to many, Joe spent the last 42 years living in San Francisco where he was a respected member of the construction industry and was involved with many projects in and around San Francisco including Pier One, San Francisco Zoo and the Exploratorium.
He is survived by his wife Anna, daughter Maggie and her husband Phillip, son Joey, sister Phyllis Smith, and brothers-in-law Andrew and Chuck.
We are heartbroken but will carry his spirit on.
Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019