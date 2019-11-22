San Francisco Chronicle Obituaries
|
Duggan's Serra Mortuary
500 Westlake Avenue
Daly City, CA 94014
650-756-4500
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Duggan's Serra Mortuary,
500 Westlake Ave.
Daly City., CA
Joseph McGee


1930 - 2019
Joseph Richard McGee

Joseph Richard McGee, 89 years old of Sausalito, California, passed away peacefully on November 19th, 2019, beloved husband of the late Blanca McGee. Joe was born on March 3rd, 1930 in San Francisco, California.

Born and raised in The City, Joe attended Balboa and Lincoln high schools. With his brother Dave he owned and operated Quality Brake Supply, Inc, a profitable business that survived for over sixty years in the south of Market.

Joe's passions were auto racing and golf. He was a forty year member of The Olympic Club, winning several tournaments. Beginning in the late 1950's he raced sports cars, hardtops, sprint cars and super modifieds, winning his first main event just before he retired from racing in 1987.

But his most endearing passion was his wife Blanca. Their love was inspiring.

Joe is preceded in death by his wife Blanca McGee and his daughter Patricia McGee. He is survived by his daughters Kathy Landgraf, Victoria Adams and Pauline Hurst, and grandchildren Alexander Sebastian, Jennifer Brick, Bianca Hurst, Jason Adams, Tracy Hayes, Justin Adams, Tara Sharif and Courtney Landgraf.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 10am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Ave., in Daly City. Joseph will be laid to rest next to his dear Blanca at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in Los Altos.

Published in San Francisco Chronicle on Nov. 28, 2019
