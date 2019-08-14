Home

POWERED BY

Services
McAvoy O'Hara
4545 Geary Blvd.
San Francisco, CA 94118
(415) 668-0077
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Mooney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Mooney

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Mooney Obituary
Joseph W. Mooney

Nov 4, 1933 - Jun 26, 2019

Beloved son of the late James F. and Rose C. Mooney. Loving brother of James F. and Paul E. Mooney, Rose M. Norton and Jean A. Mooney. Also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. A native of Boston MA and resident of S.F. A member of the Typographical Union Local # 21, Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites, and employed with S.F. Newspaper Printing Co. a veteran of U.S. Army.
Friends are invited to visit 10:30 AM Tuesday August 20, 2019, and attend the Funeral Mass 11 AM Tuesday ( BOTH AT) the Carmelite Chapel and Monastery of Cristo Rey, 721 Parker Ave at Fulton St., S.F. Committal Service Holy Cross Cemetery


logo

Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McAvoy O'Hara
Download Now