|
|
Joseph W. Mooney
Nov 4, 1933 - Jun 26, 2019Beloved son of the late James F. and Rose C. Mooney. Loving brother of James F. and Paul E. Mooney, Rose M. Norton and Jean A. Mooney. Also survived by numerous nephews and nieces. A native of Boston MA and resident of S.F. A member of the Typographical Union Local # 21, Secular Order of Discalced Carmelites, and employed with S.F. Newspaper Printing Co. a veteran of U.S. Army.
Friends are invited to visit 10:30 AM Tuesday August 20, 2019, and attend the Funeral Mass 11 AM Tuesday ( BOTH AT) the Carmelite Chapel and Monastery of Cristo Rey, 721 Parker Ave at Fulton St., S.F. Committal Service Holy Cross Cemetery
Published in San Francisco Chronicle from Aug. 16 to Aug. 19, 2019