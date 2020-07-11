Joseph "Rocky" James MuzzinJuly 17, 1958 - June 29, 2020Joseph "Rocky" Muzzin was born in San Francisco on July 17, 1958 to the late Joe and Gloria. He was a magical storyteller, sports enthusiast, spirited adventurer, and a friend to hundreds in his community and workplace. Above all, he was a devoted and loving husband and father. He died peacefully at his home in Tracy, CA on June 29, 2020.Rocky, named after his father Joe's favorite boxer, grew up on Harkness Street in the Portola District of San Francisco. He attended St. Paul of the Shipwreck Grammar School and graduated from Sacred Heart High School, where he made life-long friends, and reveled in the city's many institutions, from the Buena Vista Cafe to the Dolphin Swimming & Boating Club, of which he was a lifetime member.Although he was named for a fighter, in truth, Rocky was a lover in life. He rarely missed a celebration, whether it be a picnic, anniversary, wedding, funeral, Rolling Stones concert, or any other meaningful event that provided an opportunity to mingle, laugh, swap stories or share support. He anticipated his family's annual Cabo trip and SF Giants games.He was a man of many passions including motorcycles, boats, sporting events, swimming in the SF bay and great meals with great friends. However, his biggest passion centered around his wife, Rochelle, the love of his life, who he married on Dec. 2, 2000, and remained his rock through sickness and in health, and with whom together they raised their two children, Cirina and Joe.Rocky lived life to the fullest. Family and friends were always paramount to Rocky and a constant in his life. They knew him as kind and considerate, playful and mischievous, funny and loyal. Those qualities proved to be an inspiration to his many longtime employees at the Cal Cargo trucking company in Hayward, whose reigns he took over after his father passed more than 20 years ago.Rocky was preceded in death by his parents Joe and Gloria Muzzin. He is survived by his sweetheart Rochelle, his two loving children Cirina and Joe; his sisters Sue Muzzin and Maryann Schembri (Bob); brother Mike Muzzin (Tania); his mother-in-law Rose Galvan; brothers-in-law Joseph Galvan (Judy) and Mitchell Galvan; his nephews Tyler and Adam Schembri, and Bry Dillon (Shannon); nieces Katie, Jackie and Alex Muzzin, Crystal Galvan and Bria Dillon; and many cousins, friends, colleagues and customers.Due to the pandemic, memorial services will be held at a future date.Donations may be made in memory of Rocky Muzzin to the UCSF Brain Tumor Center for the Brain Tumor Research Program.